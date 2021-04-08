for Ötzi

Pulling the arrow’s shaft · from his own shoulder · on the east ridge with · and an axe of solid copper and · ibex meat undigested · conifer pollen, so late spring · bearskin snowshoes · a pouch with his firelighting kit · flint flakes and a tinder conk · the mushroom kindling an ember for hours · after he turned onto his stomach · froze & thawed & froze again · for five thousand years · what beyond pain · did he hear as the light flickered · flickered on the mountain’s face · what entered his body through the ears · through the desolation of his eyes · what did he take · for which he had no name