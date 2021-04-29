The sight of one crossing my yard—all copper-zinc—

in broad daylight, is etched on my eye.

It’s mostly at night, though, when they snag



a hapless deer, their voices are raised on high.

No sooner do they corner a woodchuck or raccoon

than their cover of “Ghost Riders in the Sky”



resounds from here to Oregon.

The version I myself favor, to kick off a road trip,

is Frankie Laine’s of 1963. Others reckon



Johnny Cash to be preeminent. Still others heap

praise on Elvis Presley and Burl Ives.

This midnight mix of yodels and yippie-yi-oohs



may derive

not from a whole pack but a single pair.

In Alaska a hunter’s been known to set out knives



covered in ice-blood on which coywolves will pare

themselves down to the bone.

Though this may be no more than a brouhaha



over competing claims to a garbage bin

that’ll set off the neighbor’s motion

detector camera, we hear it as both a paean



of praise from a mission

featuring a mosaic

of Saint Francis and the wolf and a muezzin’s



call to prayer from an unlikely mosque.

Frankie Laine did invite me once to cowrite a song

but I stupidly declined because I can’t read music.