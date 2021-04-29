It was like a whip, the animated snapping

of the man lying like an overturned turtle

on the bed in the upstairs bedroom,

his henchmen and henchwomen downstairs,



gliding in the corridors, the new warmth

of the sun in the window reducing itself

to the size of a stamp on the wooden desk

in the empty office. The question is not



whether we have free will, but what choices

history offers us. The strongest force

is conformity, not passion, not even greed

for possessions because who would ever



want a diamond unless they were told to.

Here, someone must have said, you want this.