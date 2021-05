Light drizzle as if the Atlantic

were examining its conscience

November no longer pretends

Rain dowsed its bonfires and sparks

Santiago is Spain’s secret capital

Patrols arrive day and night

Pilgrims wander its streets, exhausted

or eager, like ordinary tourists

A woman sat by the cathedral

She leaned on her backpack and sobbed

The pilgrimage is over

Where will she go now

Cathedrals are only stones

Stones don’t know motion

Evening approaches

and winter