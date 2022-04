I can think, but rarely of nature.

I look with my back to the landscape,

As if in a Claude glass.

A cheat code. Ninety-nine lives,

Which might as well be infinite

Unless this isn’t the first one?

Nietzsche said There’s a rollicking kindness

That looks like malice.

I ascribe that “kindness” to fate.

A breeze carries unknown pathogens,

Information that can’t want to die

Because it’s not alive.

What it wants is desire.

A barrier to crossing

The chasm of the day.