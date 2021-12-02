1.
To keep my abridgment
consistent
with its previous iterations
and with those of others
is a nearly
all-consuming task,
allowing just a thin trickle
of the new
to be processed—
or so I’m told—
but those whose recaps
self-contradict
hardly seem better informed.
2.
When intention stutters,
it is not a pleasant
flicker.
Anyone can be
hypnotized
by blinking lights.
But one can also find
oneself
mesmerized by nothing
while deep inside,
in bones and gut,
the thoughts
think themselves.
This Issue
December 2, 2021
Grand Illusion
‘And I One of Them’
Herring-Gray Skies