1.



To keep my abridgment

consistent

with its previous iterations



and with those of others

is a nearly

all-consuming task,



allowing just a thin trickle

of the new

to be processed—



or so I’m told—



but those whose recaps

self-contradict

hardly seem better informed.

2.



When intention stutters,

it is not a pleasant

flicker.



Anyone can be

hypnotized

by blinking lights.



But one can also find

oneself

mesmerized by nothing



while deep inside,

in bones and gut,



the thoughts

think themselves.