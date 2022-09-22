Doing this and that, further shredded by ribbons

I’m your inner child from before

the procedure of ambition

I ran the neighborhood on training wheels

Heavy rubberized pastel flowed from my bike tassels

Blues and greens that mean something different now

that my ear has aged

I live inside you where music fills

the empty space of my head

I mean shell

The winding shape of mathematical beauty found in all nature

I’m a kind of nature too

I wanted you to live more, said the clock’s chipped tooth

History is full of lost blue baubles, all priceless

is something ideological to think

Thus it should be thought frequently, because after all

Knowledge of the future is hell

When you heard that rumor about me

I wasn’t really there

I mean, I wasn’t really listening

Wanting something to come after eco-iconography

Long-forgotten sensations and needs

to just blurt themselves out

A herd of taxidermy to escape the museum’s basement

Mammals without names

Other such blasts from the past thanking god

nobody cares