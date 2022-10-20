A night match at Arthur Ashe: September

and it’s summer a little while longer

so long as these breezes drift in,

so long as Alcaraz

at nineteen fucking unreal

in Gerald Marzorati’s phrase

returns most anything the veteran

Čilić sends his way

and three hours fifty-three minutes go by—

relentless shot-making, vicious, precise.

My father says watching tennis

for hours is a waste: Isn’t it boring?

The noise of time does not sadden me

runs the book I flip through during breaks

till my eyes grow too tired—no one I know

will pay Ticketmaster’s ransom to join me.

And then the 2:30 AM walk back

across the quaint bridge to the 7 train,

heading home among strangers

who’ve seen it through, something joining us briefly—

as when the voice of someone shushing someone

carries through the hush of the stadium

as when long rallies give rise to the stasis

I go in for—Ashe, a night match, end of summer.