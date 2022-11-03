Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

The cat walks the narrow shelf beneath the window
where many delicate things are arranged—polished ammonites,
a dried starfish, three turtle netsuke,
a few curls of birch bark, two long-unused kerosene lanterns.

As if on their own, two hands fly up to cover the person’s face,
to cover the eyes already closed.

The crash, as it must, arrives.

The hands lower slowly.
The cat sits on the floor in the room’s middle, calmly licking one paw.

The law of cats is simple: one arrangement becomes another.

People are strange.

This Issue

November 3, 2022

Image of the November 3, 2022 issue cover.
All Contents
Jane Hirshfield

Jane Hirshfield’s most recent book is Ledger. The Asking: New and Selected Poems will be published next year. She is currently the Seamus Heaney International Visiting Poetry Fellow at Queen’s University Belfast. (November 2022)

This Issue

November 3, 2022

Image of the November 3, 2022 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next