I see those boys once more, in the afternoon

sun, how they pinch their noses

and jump into Istanbul’s sea

from a low concrete embankment.

Then they came straight from the water,

shining like damp pebbles,

and jumped back in again—

as if there could really be perpetuum mobile.

I don’t know if they were happy, but I

was, for a moment, in the blaze

of a May day, watching.