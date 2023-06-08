The interiors of Andy Warhol’s Factory, at 231 East 47th Street, were famously all silver: silver foil on the walls, silver paint on the pipes and ducts and furniture, mirrors everywhere. Even the elevator was silver. The intention of Warhol and his decorator, the photographer and Factory acolyte Billy Name, was to create an environment that felt both futuristic and camp—to conjure a future that mocked contemporary futuristic style. Mae, the seventeen-year-old protagonist and narrator of Nicole Flattery’s debut novel, Nothing Special, arrives at the Factory in 1966, and describes it thus: “A room covered in demented silver paper, tacky and peeling. The light poured in and reflected myself back at me.”

Later in the novel, by which time she has become not just a Factory habitué but a Warhol employee, Mae notes that “the paint was flaking constantly off every wall. There was no reason in trying to find the source anymore. Girls complained that it ruined their dresses.” The contortions of self-scrutiny (the world as a “demented” mirror) and of self-presentation, a cultivated glamour subtended by grubby material facts—these are central concerns of Flattery’s novel. It is a book that tells you that the world, controlled as it is largely by men, is crazy. It tells you that the camp, silver future designed by these alleged underground geniuses is made of tacky, peeling paint. Wear your best dress; Andy Warhol’s art will ruin it.

Then again, that might be a price worth paying. Mae has come to the Factory by a circuitous route. She is in search of self-definition. (Which Factory supplicant was not?) At school—where “most of us were from poor, hopeless families”—Mae isn’t “known for being a knockout or especially intelligent.” Nor has she “exchanged one role for the other, bartered in the way women do, feeling a violent hatred at whatever hand I was dealt.” Mae’s dry sense of the limitations of her world is one of the fixed aspects of her character; much else is mutable. “My father wasn’t around,” she tells us—and that’s the end of that. Her mother, a waitress in a diner, drinks and cohabits intermittently with the kindly, pensive Mikey—an ersatz father figure for Mae.

Mae tends toward dissociation. Of her mother: “Watching her was how I learnt to shut down so effectively.” Like Maria Wyeth driving the freeways in Joan Didion’s Play It as It Lays, Mae salves her alienation by riding the escalators in department stores: “Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s…I wanted men to notice me, and I wanted something to happen, something amazing and unlikely.” (Didion’s work—see also “Goodbye to All That”—haunts this novel.) On the escalators she meets Daniel, a callow office worker. They sleep together. But the real meeting of the minds occurs when Mae encounters Daniel’s mother the next morning. “My son is a cornball,” says the mother. “Don’t think I don’t already know that.” She sends Mae to the clinic of a creepy Dr. Feelgood character—he provides pills in exchange for sexual favors—who refers her to the Factory: “My friend has an art studio, an expanding business…and always needs girls to go and do errands for him.” Mae’s date with the silver room is set.

Around now the reader starts to become conscious of the strangely generic quality of the world that Mae’s narration evokes. Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, the Factory: these are definite places with definite addresses. But no other place in Mae’s life seems to warrant such specificity. Where exactly in the city is her mother’s “dreary, rattling” apartment? “The diner,” “a nearby tea-room, a place I’d heard mentioned,” “a diner on the corner,” “a restaurant window,” “the bowling alley”: Is this book set in 1960s New York or isn’t it?

Certainly it’s set in memory. A middle-aged Mae narrates from 2010, spurred to recount the crucial months of her late adolescence by her mother’s death. (The novel’s first words are “My mother.”) The retrospective view might give Flattery a certain cover for her curiously generic settings, just as it might release her from some of the traditional obligations of historical fiction—Nothing Special also makes scant use of that other great standby of the historical novel, the Famous Event or Popular Song as Date Marker. But a certain emblematic quality to the settings was also evident in Show Them a Good Time (2019), Flattery’s collection of short stories. In that book places appear as “the garage,” “a mid-priced restaurant,” “the college,” et cetera. Although the characters and settings are nominally Irish (Flattery grew up in Mullingar, a small town about an hour’s drive from Dublin), the stories seem to occupy a curiously nonspecific Anglophone contemporaneity.

The prose of these stories also has, to an Irish ear, a recognizably American twang. Take the opening lines of the title story: “The schemes were for people with plenty of time, or people not totally unfamiliar with being treated like shit. I was intimate with both situations.” It sounds uncannily like Sam Lipsyte, or Lorrie Moore; the setting is a Mullingarish small town in the Irish midlands. Flattery can be very angry on the page—also very funny: “The shirt gave me breasts, the regulation boots gave me legs. All those parts I had worked so hard to forget were now reunited under surprising polyester circumstances.” The whole book is done in this way. Almost every paragraph swerves unforgivingly into its own punch line, as in some relentless stand-up comedy routine.

The subject of the stories in Show Them a Good Time is depression—what they show you is a bad time—and their anger is directed mostly at men, who tend, as far as Flattery’s narrators are concerned, toward a state of pitiable self-delusion. The generic settings give Show Them a Good Time a faintly allegorical quality; its denatured, arbitrary world is in one sense a faithful recreation of the world seen through depressive eyes. But there is also something strangely dismaying about watching so many gags unfold in nonspecific space. In the story “You’re Going to Forget Me Before I Forget You,” the narrator writes books for children; her sister finds her work “confusing and opaque and sort of disagreeable.” This would not be a bad description of Show Them a Good Time itself. You suspect that Flattery is well aware of this, and doesn’t care. Another punch line.

The prose of Nothing Special is less spiky and more traditionally expository than that of the short stories. The nervous virtuosity of the stories has been tamed; the mood is memoiristic. There are gorgeous touches: the “obedient” smiles of celebrities in a magazine; Mae’s mother’s waitressing uniform on a hanger, “alert and white and sentient”; young people on the streets of New York, “only in tune with minor shifts in their personalities.” The dialogue feels real. Mae’s mother: “Your life is never going to work out, Mae.” Mae: “You’re such a fucking baby, honestly.”

Mae, like the narrators of Show Them a Good Time, has a cruel eye, along with a highly literary knack for self-deconstructing aphorisms: “People will say anything, however general, if it allows them to be perceived as witty.” Or: “People were impatient to find out who they were, and they wanted the movies to tell them.” Mae, too, is impatient to find out who she is: “There was very little I could do in life except get dressed, smoke the correct cigarettes.” She arrives at the Factory tabula rasa, hungry to make a new self.

Here she meets Shelley, who, like Mae, has been hired for her typing skills. (The Factory was, of course, both a studio and a place of business.) “Abortion: A Love Story,” the novella at the center of Show Them a Good Time, hinged on the friendship between two young women who were mirror images of each other; similarly, Nothing Special hinges on Mae’s relationship with Shelley, who figures as a kind of inverted silk-screen reproduction of Jay Gatsby, the archetype of American self-reinvention.

Shelley refuses to say where she comes from. By deleting her past, and by refusing to obey the usual social codes, she makes herself a kind of container for Mae’s inchoate desires. Mae perceives that Shelley is “rabid for any kind of experience…. She was a tourist in reality.” Mae is platonically smitten. Shelley “didn’t seem bound by a social code she didn’t even understand.” She dresses in “pleated pinafores,” “starched collars,” even though, in 1960s underground New York, “virtue was passé, virtue was obscene.” Both Shelley and Mae are “trying to invent themselves.” Crucially, Shelley keeps secrets. Mae’s unraveling of these secrets constitutes the emotional heart of the novel. Brushing off flakes of silver paint, Mae and Shelley begin to work side by side, observing Factory life from their advantageous perch.

The silver Factory wasn’t just camp Sixties futurism. It was also amphetamine style—speed-freak decor. In Warhol’s memoir, POP ism: The Warhol Sixties (1980), cowritten with Pat Hackett, he recalls visiting, in 1966, a new boutique lined with mirror bricks:

Whenever I saw fragmented mirrors like that around a place, I’d take the hint that there was amphetamine not too far away—every A-head’s apartment always had broken mirrors, smoky, chipped, fractured, whatever—just like the Factory did.

POP ism makes it clear that “the Factory” as we have come to understand it was largely an amphetamine-driven phenomenon; the ubiquity of speed there perhaps better explains some aspects of Warhol’s late-1960s art (scale, repetition, depthlessness) than do certain theories of art historians.

Speed loiters around the margins of Nothing Special—despite her proximity to the Factory A-heads, Mae does not herself become an A-head—but speed was central to the novel that this novel is about. In 1965 Warhol decided that he wanted “to do a ‘bad book,’ just the way I’d done ‘bad movies’ and ‘bad art,’ because when you do something exactly wrong, you always turn up something.” This is from POP ism, which goes on desultorily to chronicle the creation of the book published by Grove Press in 1968 as a: a novel by Andy Warhol.

a: a novel is not, properly speaking, a work of fiction at all. Warhol’s idea was to tape-record twenty-four hours’ worth of Factory conversations and publish the transcribed results, unedited. Warhol’s biographer Blake Gopnik quotes Andy enthusing about “my favorite theme in movie making—just watching something happening.” Why not in fiction, too? His protagonists were certain “Superstars”: Edie Sedgwick, Brigid Berlin (known as the Duchess), and, centrally, Robert Olivo (known as Ondine), who was, in Gopnik’s words, “a gay speed freak who styled himself the Pope.”

Aside from its single gesture in the direction of the Aristotelian unities—and in the event, Warhol didn’t even bother to tape for twenty-four hours straight, making up a full day’s worth of recordings on and off over several years—a: a novel categorically refuses to be “a novel” in any traditional sense. It is plotless, abysmally typeset, boring, incoherent, and remorselessly long. (“Always leave them wanting less,” as Warhol once quipped to an interviewer.) It is also peculiarly hypnotic. A sample, from the opening pages: