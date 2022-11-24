What we try to snag and hold fast

of laughter, wood smoke, but especially

the necessary ignorance

to go forward, to trust: I have netted

baubles from air bubbles, pictures of cozy

life in books, the way hot cider

by a warm stove completes winter

and sunset was sunset because you said

“Look at that!” to someone you loved.

At a reading, John Ashbery was asked,

“But what was that about?” and he said,

“I guess I’m just sad about time,”

and who can be sorry he was sad, when

such fabric lengths of poems came off

the loom, in down-home-and-I-guess baroque.

Sometimes my dog turns, flops down,

and presses against me with a sigh that

fills the world with peace, making

permanent what would otherwise fly away

on the lash of a clock’s tick. You have to think

about things in a different way, allow

ephemera to etch their brain-webs,

allow yourself to last as another beholds.