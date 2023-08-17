Submit a letter:

Reckoning with a Troubled Past from the March 23, 2023 issue

To Magda Teter’s point, in “Reckoning with a Troubled Past” [NYR, March 23], that “no physical traces have survived” of anti-Jewish libels in Europe beyond the two she references, may I add another: the Latin inscription beneath the Madonna della Rosa ensconced on the exterior of Orsanmichele in Florence: “HANC FERRO EFFIGIEM PETIT IUDAEUS ET INDEX IPSE SUI VULGO DILANIATUS OBIT MCCCCLXXXXIII” (A Jew attacked this statue with a knife and, confessing, was torn to pieces by the crowd and perished—1493).

M. Barry Katz
Monroe, New Jersey

