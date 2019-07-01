An Open Letter to the Director of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum

On June 17, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, posted an Instagram live video discussing the detention camps along the southern US border as “concentration camps” in which she used the phrase “Never Again.” This drew sharp criticism the following day from Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, and others for allegedly misappropriating a slogan associated with the Holocaust. After several days of heated media and political debate, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum released a statement on June 24 condemning the use of Holocaust analogies. We received the following open letter addressed to the director of the museum, Sara J. Bloomfield, delivered by the signatories on July 1.

—The Editors

To Director Bloomfield:

We are scholars who strongly support the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Many of us write on the Holocaust and genocide; we have researched in the USHMM’s library and archives or served as fellows or associated scholars; we have been grateful for the Museum’s support and intellectual community. Many of us teach the Holocaust at our universities, and have drawn on the Museum’s online resources. We support the Museum’s programs from workshops to education.

We are deeply concerned about the Museum’s recent “Statement Regarding the Museum’s Position on Holocaust Analogies.” We write this public letter to urge its retraction.

Scholars in the humanities and social sciences rely on careful and responsible analysis, contextualization, comparison, and argumentation to answer questions about the past and the present. By “unequivocally rejecting efforts to create analogies between the Holocaust and other events, whether historical or contemporary,” the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is taking a radical position that is far removed from mainstream scholarship on the Holocaust and genocide. And it makes learning from the past almost impossible.

The Museum’s decision to completely reject drawing any possible analogies to the Holocaust, or to the events leading up to it, is fundamentally ahistorical. It has the potential to inflict severe damage on the Museum’s ability to continue its role as a credible, leading global institution dedicated to Holocaust memory, Holocaust education, and research in the field of Holocaust and genocide studies. The very core of Holocaust education is to alert the public to dangerous developments that facilitate human rights violations and pain and suffering; pointing to similarities across time and space is essential for this task.

Looking beyond the academic context, we are well aware of the many distortions and inaccuracies, intentional or not, that frame contemporary discussions of the Holocaust. We are not only scholars. We are global citizens who participate in public discourse, as does the Museum as an institution, and its staff. We therefore consider it essential that the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum reverse its position on careful historical analysis and comparison. We hope the Museum continues to help scholars establish the Holocaust’s significance as an event from which the world must continue to learn.

Signed:

Natalia Aleksiun, Professor of Modern Jewish History, Touro College

Claire Andrieu, Professor of Contemporary History, Sciences Po, Paris, France

Emily Abrams Ansari, Associate Professor of Music History, Western University, Canada

Tarik Cyril Amar, Koç University

Omer Bartov, John P. Birkelund Distinguished Professor of European History, Professor of German Studies, Brown University

Waitman Wade Beorn, Lecturer, Corcoran Department Of History, University of Virginia

Max Bergholz, Associate Professor of History, Concordia University, Montreal, Canada

David Biale, Emanuel Ringelblum Distinguished Professor, University of California–Davis

Natalie Belsky, Assistant Professor of History, University of Minnesota–Duluth

Elissa Bemporad, Associate Professor of East European Jewish History and the Holocaust, Queens College and The Graduate Center, City University of New York

Frank Biess, Professor of History, University of California–San Diego

Muriel Blaive, Ústav pro studium totalitních režimu (Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes), Prague, Czech Republic

Benita Blessing, Instructor, World Languages and Cultures, Oregon State University

Donald Bloxham, Professor of Modern History, University of Edinburgh, UK

Diana Kormos Buchwald, Robert M. Abbey Professor of History, General Editor and Director, The Einstein Papers Project, California Institute of Technology

Holly Case, Associate Professor of History, Brown University

Michael Casper, University of California-Los Angeles; former Mandel Center Research Fellow

Brigid Cohen, Associate Professor of Music, New York University

Anna Cichopek-Gajraj, Associate Professor of Modern Polish-Jewish History, Arizona State University

Tim Cole, Professor of Social History and Director of the Brigstow Institute, University of Bristol, UK

Alon Confino, Pen Tishkach Chair of Holocaust Studies, University of Massachussetts–Amherst

Stef Craps, Professor of English Literature, Director, Cultural Memory Studies Initiative, Ghent University, Belgium

Brian Crim, Associate Professor of History, John M. Turner Chair in the Humanities, Lynchburg University

Sarah Cushman, Northwestern University

Christoph Dieckmann, Research Fellow, University of Bern, Switzerland/Germany

Daniella Doron, Senior Lecturer in Jewish History, Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University, Australia

Lawrence Douglas, James J. Grosfeld Professor of Law, Jurisprudence & Social Thought, Amherst College

Theodora Dragostinova, Associate Professor of History, Ohio State University

Elizabeth Drummond, Associate Professor and Chair of History, Loyola Marymount University

Deborah Dwork, Founding Director Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Clark University

Hilary Earl, Professor of HIstory, Nipissing University

Astrid M. Eckert, Associate Professor of History, Emory University

Rachel L. Einwohner, Professor of Sociology and (by courtesy) Political Science, Purdue University

Jennifer Evans, Professor of History, Carleton University

Sidra DeKoven Ezrahi, Professor of Comparative Literature, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Eugene Finkel, Associate Professor, School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University

Darcie Fontaine, Associate Professor of History, University of South Florida

Jonathan Friedman, Professor and Director of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, West Chester University

Danielle Fosler-Lussier, Professor of Music, Ohio State University

Richard E. Frankel, Richard G. Neiheisel Professor in European History, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Kathie Friedman, Associate Professor of International Studies, Jackson School, University of Washington

Alison Furlong, American Religious Sounds Project

Alexandra Garbarini, Professor of History, Williams College

Christian Gerlach, Professor of Modern History, University of Bern, Switzerland

Judith Gerson, Associate Professor of Sociology and Women’s and Gender Studies, Rutgers University

L. Janelle Gornick, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Virginia Military Institute

Henry Greenspan, Emeritus, University of Michigan

Simone Gigliotti, Holocaust Research Institute, Royal Holloway, University of London, UK

Dorota Glowacka, University of King’s College, Canada

Ronald Granieri, Army War College

Atina Grossmann, Professor of History in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Cooper Union, New York City

Anna Hajkova, Associate Professor of History, University of Warwick, UK

Valerie Hebert, Associate Professor, Lakehead University Orillia, Canada

Elizabeth Heineman, Professor of History and of Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies, University of Iowa

Deborah Hertz, Professor of History, Wouk Chair in Modern Jewish Studies, University of California San Diego

Benjamin Hett, Professor of History, Hunter College and the Graduate Center, City University of New York

Susanne Hillman, San Diego State University/University of California, San Diego

Marianne Hirsch, William Peterfield Trent Professor of English and Comparative Literature, Columbia University

Janine Holc, Associate Professor, Political Science Department, Loyola University

Anna Holian, Associate Professor of History, Arizona State University

Judith M. Hughes, Professor Emerita of History, University of California, San Diego

Christian Ingrao, Senior Researcher Institut d’Histoire du Temps Présent, CNRS/Université, Paris, France

Paul Jaskot, Professor of Art, Art History and Visual Studies, Duke University

Tomaz Jardim, Associate Professor of History, Ryerson University, Canada

Jonathan Judaken, Spence L. Wilson Chair in the Humanities, Rhodes College

Robin Judd, Associate Professor of History, Ohio State University

Irene Kacandes, Dartmouth Professor of German Studies and Comparative Literature, Dartmouth College

Brett Kaplan, Professor of Literature, University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

Marion Kaplan, Skirball Professor of Modern Jewish History, New York University

Rebekah Klein-Pejšová, Associate Professor of History, Purdue University

Adam Knowles, Assistant Teaching Professor of Philosophy, Drexel University

Anne Knowles, McBride Professor of History, University of Maine

Alexander Korb, Associate Professor in Modern European History, University of Leicester, UK

Jacques Kornberg, Professor Emeritus, Department of History, University of Toronto, Canada

Kenneth F. Ledford, Associate Professor of History and Law, Case Western Reserve University; Chair, Department of History; Co-Director, Max Kade Center for German Studies

Daniel Lee, Vice-Chancellor’s Fellow, Department of History, University of Sheffield, UK

Laurel Leff, Associate Professor of Journalism, Northeastern University

Paul Lerner, Professor of History and Director, Max Kade Institute for Austrian-German-Swiss Studies, University of Southern California

Mark Leuchter, Professor of Hebrew Bible and Ancient Judaism, Director of Jewish Studies, Department of Religion, Temple University

Laura Levitt, Professor of Religion, Jewish Studies and Gender, Temple University

Tabea Linhard, Professor of Spanish, Comparative Literature, and International and Area Studies, Washington University in St. Louis

David Luebke, Professor of History, University of Oregon

Aliza Luft, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of California–Los Angeles

Daniel H. Magilow, Professor of German, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Thomas Maher, Lecturer, Purdue University

Elissa Mailänder, Associate Professor of Gender History, History of Violence and Sexuality, Sciences Po, Paris, France

Barbara Mann, Chana Kekst Professor of Hebrew Literature, Jewish Theological Seminary, New York

Christopher E. Mauriello, Director, Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and Professor of History, Salem State University

Jared McBride, Lecturer in History, University of California–Los Angeles

Erin McGlothlin, Associate Professor of Germanic Languages and Literatures and of Jewish, Islamic and Near Eastern Languages and Cultures, Washington University in St. Louis

Robert Melson, Professor Emeritus, Purdue University

David A. Messenger, Professor and Chair of History, University of South Alabama

Douglas G. Morris, Independent Scholar, Trial Attorney, Federal Defenders of New York, Inc.

Dirk Moses, Professor of Modern History, University of Sydney, Australia

Norman Naimark, Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European Studies, Stanford University

Stephen Naron, Director, Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies, Yale University

Benjamin Nathans, Associate Professor of History, University of Pennsylvania

Christian Axboe Nielsen, Associate Professor of History and Human Security, Aarhus University, Denmark

Andrea Orzoff, Associate Professor of History and Honors, New Mexico State University

Troy Paddock, Professor of History, Southern Connecticut State University

Katrin Paehler, Associate Professor of History, Illinois State University

Avinoam Patt, Philip D. Feltman Professor of Modern Jewish History, Maurice Greenberg Center for Judaic Studies, University of Hartford

Devin Pendas, Professor of History, Boston College

Emily Richmond Pollock, Associate Professor of Music and Theater Arts, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Patrice G. Poutrus, Research Fellow, Universität Erfurt, Germany

Kim Christian Priemel, Professor of Contemporary European History, University of Oslo, Norway

Ian Reifowitz, Professor of Historical Studies, SUNY–Empire State College

Jennifer L. Rodgers, Research Assistant Professor of History and Assistant Editor, Einstein Papers Project, California Institute of Technology

Aron Rodrigue, Daniel E. Koshland Professor in Jewish Culture and History, Stanford University

Sven-Erik Rose, Associate Professor of German and of Comparative Literature, University of California, Davis

Mark Roseman, Distinguished Professor of History, Pat M Glazer Chair in Jewish Studies, Indiana University–Bloomington

Warren Rosenblum, Professor of History, Politics, and International Relations, Webster University

Michael Rothberg, 1939 Society Samuel Goetz Chair in Holocaust Studies, Professor of English and Comparative Literature, University of California–Los Angeles

Debarati Sanyal, Professor of French, University of California–Berkeley

Derek Sayer, Professor Emeritus of Sociology and (by courtesy) History, University of Alberta, Canada

Raz Segal, Assistant Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Stockton University

James J. Sheehan, Professor Emeritus, Department of History, Stanford University

Noah Shenker, N. Milgrom & 6a Foundation Senior Lecturer, Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University, Australia

David Shneer, Louis P. Singer Chair in Jewish History, Professor of History and Jewish Studies, University of Colorado–Boulder

Marci Shore, Associate Professor of History, Yale University

Daniel J. Schroeter, Amos S. Deinard Memorial Chair in Jewish History, University of Minnesota

Lewis Siegelbaum, Jack and Margaret Sweet Professor Emeritus, Department of History, Michigan State University

Helene Sinnreich, Associate Professor, Religious Studies and Director, Fern and Manfred Steinfeld Program in Judaic Studies, University of Tennessee–Knoxville

Timothy Snyder, Richard C. Levin Professor of History, Yale University

Leo Spitzer, Vernon Professor of History, Emeritus, Dartmouth College

Richard Steigmann-Gall, Associate Professor of History and former Director of Jewish Studies, Kent State University

Oren Baruch Stier, Professor of Religious Studies, Director, Holocaust and Genocide Studies & Jewish Studies Certificate Program, Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs, Florida International University

Alexa Stiller, University of Bern

Dan Stone, Professor of Modern History and Director, Holocaust Research Institute, Royal Holloway, University of London, UK

Jelena Subotic, Professor of Political Science, Georgia State University

Annette Timm, Professor of History, University of Calgary, Canada

Barry Trachtenberg, Rubin Presidential Chair of Jewish History, Director, Jewish Studies Program, Wake Forest University

Anika Walke, Associate Professor of History, Washington University in St. Louis

Ulrike Weckel, Professor of History in the Media and in the Public, Justus-Liebig University, Giessen

Gary Weissman, Associate Professor of English and affiliate faculty member of Judaic Studies, University of Cincinnati

Eric D. Weitz, Distinguished Professor of History, City College and the Graduate Center, City University of New York

Rebecca Wittmann, Chair, Department of Historical Studies, University of Toronto Mississauga, Associate Professor, Department of History, University of Toronto, Canada

Diane Wolf, Professor of Sociology, University of California–Davis

Yoke-Sum Wong, Managing Editor, Journal of Historical Sociology, Alberta University of the Arts, Canada

Stephenie Young, Faculty Research Associate at the Salem State University Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and Professor of English, Salem State University

Jonathan Zasloff, Professor of Law, University of California–Los Angeles

Steven Zipperstein, Daniel E. Koshland Professor in Jewish Culture and History, Stanford University

A complete list of signatories, now numbering more than three hundred and updated in real time, can be viewed here. The list of signatories given above will be brought up to date at intervals.