An Open Letter from Participants in the Palestine Festival of Literature

We are writers and artists who have been to Palestine to participate in the Palestine Festival of Literature. We now call for the international community to commit to ending the catastrophe unfolding in Gaza and to finally pursuing a comprehensive and just political solution in Palestine. We have exercised our privilege as international visitors to move around historic Palestine in ways that most Palestinians are unable to. We have met and been hosted by Palestinian artists, human rights workers, writers, historians, and activists. We have stood on stage with them. Many of these people, including the festival organizers based in Palestine, are in fear for their lives right now. One festival organizer is locked down with their child in Ramallah, sharing updates about the people killed by armed settlers last night. One partner in Gaza, a magazine editor, is no longer answering messages.

Israel has imposed what it calls a “complete siege” and told 1.1 million people in Gaza to evacuate within twenty-four hours. To where? After six days of bombing that have already killed 2,215 people, 724 of them children, in the fourth major aerial bombardment in the sixteenth year of closure the question—to where?—rings unanswerable around the world. When Israel’s top general refers to Palestinians as “human animals” and the US State Department deletes a statement calling for “a ceasefire,” then we fear we are watching an ethnic cleansing on a scale unseen in decades.

The governments of the USA, UK, France and others are participating in this crime by ramping up military support for Israel as it wages a war that its officials have plainly stated aims to turn Gaza into a city of tents, or even worse, empty of its people. A population of over two million people, mostly from families that were made refugees in 1948, half of whom are children, have been living under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since 2007, and to many of them, being told to leave again is not an option. On Saturday, after sixteen years of siege, Hamas militants broke out of Gaza. More than 1,300 Israelis were subsequently killed with over one hundred more taken hostage—some of them friends and family of signatories to this letter. We deplore the loss of all innocent life and now, as we write this letter, Israel is executing the largest expulsion of Palestinians since 1948 as it bombs Gazans without discrimination.

Our words feel small in this terrifying escalation. After so many years and so many deaths we must all, together, say this has to end, and that it can only end with a free Palestine.

Ta-Nehisi Coates

Molly Crabapple

Natalie Diaz

Maaza Mengiste

Anjali Kamat

Solmaz Sharif

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson

Preti Taneja

Mirza Waheed

Zukiswa Wanner

Eve L. Ewing

Ben Moser

Jehan Bseiso

Annie Baker

Ashish George

Jacques Testard

Rickey Laurentiis

Subhi Hadidi

Mahdi Sabbagh

Omar Robert Hamilton

Yasmin El-Rifae

Beesan Ramadan

Sabrina Mahfouz

China Miéville

Kamila Shamsie

Madiha Tahir

Remi Kanazi

Nancy Kricorian

Selma Dabbagh

Richard Ford

Kristina Ford

Eileen Myles

Dirk Wanrooij

Marcia Lynx Qualey

Leopold Lambert

Ritu Menon

Tania Nasr

Omar El Khairy

Mabel O. Wilson

Ismail Khalidi

Rachel Holmes

Josh Begley

Christina B. Handhart

Susan Abulhawa

Ru Freeman

Nick Estes

Samia Henni

Jillian Eddelstein

Mohamed Hanif

Suad Amiry

Youssef Rakha

Robin Yassin-Kassab

Felicity Scott

Adam Foulds

Sarah Carr

Ed Pavlić

Bhakti Shringarpure

Jay Gao

Victoria Brittain

Tania Nasir

Esther Freud

Ghada Karmi

Brigid Keenan

Ben Ehrenreich

Victoria Adukwei Bulley

Isabella Hammad

Ahdaf Soueif

John McCarthy

Nathan Hamilton

Gillian Slovo

Jack Shenker

Alexandra Pringle

Mohammed El-Kurd

Sharif Abdel Kouddous

Khalid Abdalla