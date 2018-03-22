Black Mushrooms

The entire fungus world is wild and unnatural.

In cottony growths on the forest floor, a few spores alight,

and, if moisture and food are available, swell and grow

into protuberances, with elongating stems and raised

caps, gills, and veils. It is not always possible to identify them—

white, black, or tan; torn, bruised, or crushed—

some with squat fruit-bodies, others lacelike. Even the luxury-loving

Romans appreciated their palatal starlight. Sometimes,

when I’m suffocating from an atmosphere of restraint

within myself, I fry them up in butter, with pepper and salt,

and forget where the hurt came from. Instead, I experience

desire creating desire, and then some milder version

of a love that is temporary and guiltless, as if twigs

and bark were giving my life back its own flavor again.