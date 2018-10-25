They told us a story about the devil,

mala cosa, small in stature with a beard

whose face they could never see clearly

who traveled from house to house

with a flaming piece of wood, who stole

whomever he wanted and, with a flint,

gave them three incisions one palmo wide

and two long in the sides, then pulled

out their entrails, cut off a piece to throw

into the fire, made three cuts

in the arm, the second in the sangradura

obverse to the elbow, dislocated it before

setting everything back in place, hands

touching the wounds and saying they were healed

Sometimes he would appear at their dances,

in costume, dressed as a woman or a man,

and whenever he wanted to he picked up

the buhío house, lifted it into the air,

then dropped it with a crash

The food they offered him

he never ate, and when they asked

him where he was from, he pointed

to a cleft in the earth

After the Avavares told us all this

we laughed, but then they brought us

many of whom he had taken, and we saw

the scars of the cuts on their sides

exactly in the manner they had described

and we told them not to worry

for the One God would protect them