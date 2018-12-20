1937

Beckett got

stabbed by

pliant spear

of a stranger,

one Paris night.

Just missed

the lungs. He,

lean warrior,

spent two

weeks in hospital,

descended upon by

all the Joyces

(James, Nora, Lucia)

and some Becketts

(mother, brother)

and Suzanne,

the girlfriend nobody

knew about yet

(not even Sam),

whom he would marry

fifty years hence

with a flicker of shyness

still in his eyes—no,

I made that up. But

what he does say,

of the two

ancient (Endgame) enemies:

“that’s Suzanne and me!”

Now don’t you wonder

what remarks passed

from Suzanne to Lucia

or mother to Clov

leaning over the bed

in that battle-bright room?

Well, it isn’t bright

(battle) and

no one is

alive who remembers.

Everything I can tell you

about that room or

those lavish souls

is just my own

fear of death blowing around on the floorboards.

Blowing sand around.

You know,

in the old days,

I, a poet,

would lean back

in my saddle,

recite a poem

of sublime sense,

fill you with ferocity,

then together

we’d ride off

over the black sand,

past moonlit ruins,

to our destination,

with not a thought

of food or drink,

and if I, a poet,

were asked

for details

of battle

I’d quote

‘Antarah Ibn Shaddad*—

“the antelopes sprinted right and left”—

wondering could I

smuggle a flicker

of shyness into

antelope eyes

and parley

my own death

one more

mighty

moment.