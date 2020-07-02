Six months after death, my mother

has come to haunt me. Ever

the opportunist, she finds the virus

lockdown a handy time to slide

into the slot for my shadow, as if

I faced the sun at an angle of forty-

five degrees. There she is, darkening

my starboard periphery un-

smiling, reaching cold mist hands

into mine to whisk the eggs, fold

the sheets, sort the papers, choose

spools of thread for stitching

another face mask. This is her kind

of catastrophe, rife with irony and fear

and small domestic refinements

of infinite unimportance as we sail

about the house and yard, posing

for no one. I once thought

ghosts made “appearances,” but she

eludes sight: dodgy, palpable,

squeezing in for one last clutch

at the stuff of my survival.