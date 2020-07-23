It is a Choice (because Kanye)

The rapper chooses his vacancies. Room does not

choose the rapper. The rapper walked into rooms. or

were dragged into rooms. were dragged

into rooms. Or we walked

into rooms. The seating charts of airplanes

look like the Middle Passage. Then we boarded the plane.

were dragged onto the plane. The plane

was dragged from us. Much like

the grocery store at night where in drag, the lights of we

dislocate. We remove ourselves from the store by

cuffed security. If we are a being,

then lightning has struck. We stand in the rain.

The lightning is big, the oppressive sky. It stood

us in wet. Between the door and between

the body, the mind is a temple at the end of his gun.

I brought my temple to his barrel in bliss.

His gun did flips. His gun was loving. He was

the kind of master who didn’t trigger. We

was the body beneath all that. We, my body, got quite

beneath them. They dragged their bodies onto

mine. We opened all mouths to talk.

Genitals shackling, black over black in

the temple of take, the supine divinity.

The slaveship dance. The choice couldn’t be, dear

prophet of rap, a choice against

monster or its poisoned tip. The slave

is a dance and a rope stood still, in its choice

of whip. its choice of lynch orifice to swallow

its sawed-off dick. Which pinkish meat

flesh, devour. Which exit to design, which

disemboweled master. A stand which

stood, was still or removed each larynx.

with stood machete each bludgeon become. To fight

with clarity is a kind of abstraction.

a tongue its cruelty. Eternal is choice.

To stand in a rage losing. We are

losing our democracy. Other people

decide what to do with their bodies. is a stand

to still until its pillage, and the laws

for long. But we choose, we

choose: if the sun is hot if the tulip

withers. We choose if the assault

is rifled, if the men come in stink.

We choose if the cum is drenching,

if the torture is daily. We choose

if the land the land is green and owned.

If the hunger, our stalkers.

our cops with fists. Whose

stalk is pushing back on lightning

the seasick air as it chooses to purge

the soggy wood of the hold,

and stay the enchained.

engorged white men rather

than reaching to the chokehold

and unscrewing

their sockets and filleting

their mouth. The water is coming

apart under our boat’s silt

is useless. The body we submit

and stays and refuses

to give way. withstood

so could get dressed.

and choose what lingers

in order to get home.

what crawls in the muck.

what washed beneath in seawater.