To the Editors:

For a biography of the Austro-American mathematician Olga Taussky-Todd (1906-1995), the first woman to receive a formal teaching position at the California Institute of Technology, I would be glad and pleased to hear from any of her former students, colleagues, or friends, or anyone with reminiscences or with whom she corresponded.

Judith Goodstein

430 South Parkwood Avenue

Pasadena, CA 91107

626-793-4821