The day’s Scottish. Imperceptible

and far-seeing through coils of copra fog.

Slow mastodons scurry to clear the road

ahead, where brittle hazard lights dilute

paths I must go, or must not go, depends

on the zero-hour radiation

whiteness. Its static rage behind closed doors

crackles close in my ears with a tincture

of aqua fortis. My fifteenth winter.

First touched snow on a stratovolcano.

Then, to a city’s torch song, assembled

a wind-wall with ungloved hands, and winter

after winter I pass shuttered houses,

as lost as a sparrow in a mead hall,

flitting reconciled with lost, scarcely heard

though the lost contrails of childhood shine back

the sea. The sea-absolving light even

here I glimpse in gorges mute with ice floes

refracts the ambient blare of street plows,

now utterly gone. A furrowed mirage

solders in their wake Haudensaunees’ bones,

buried long too deep for memorial.

The road’s double bereavement remains blank.

Could this be that dark and last outliving

night I’ve wondered at since the first snow

flickered you have no place here and I stayed?

My mind circles hellebores in a ring

of soil, given a chance, I’d scatter

at doorsteps. Haphazard violence, perhaps.

Perhaps cure for madness. Commemorate

the unavailing, unbodied stranger,

against whom grates the snow’s flaking iron,

who nowhere can turn towards homecoming.