It never covered everything like a shroud.

It was always suspended over

like nineteenth-century women waiting for proposals.

It was an alphabet on top

of the one you knew, a redo,

trills on the scales, glissando.

It knew what it was doing between things.

It is very patient, teaching

you, it was different from the world, it waited

for you to say, I do not understand.

I was like everyone else.

I stopped lifting weights and walked

instead, I did not shop

if I could help it, found new use

for what I had.

I did inside what I had done

in the world. When I thought

about what I lost, I loved myself.

It comes from the ocean.

It means our interior burns.

Our coolness burns, miles inland.

It was haphazard.

It loved to see you altered

in your usual location.