My best friend Dave sends me his punishing techno.

He can’t write moral philosophy without Dr. Rubinstein

drilling holes in his head. We should offer drugs to prisoners

as an alternative to prison is his thesis. Pills to flatten libido.

Pills for compliance. Though computers can seamlessly

beat-match on their behalf most DJ s consider it immoral.

Some inmates describe their unwanted desires as a radio

blaring inside their heads, Dave says. They want to turn

the volume down. I love to hear a DJ mistime a spinback.

Then I really want to dance. In Berghain we do not enter

the lightless dungeons but are glad that they exist. Degarelix

can make anyone relax. Side effects include bone-thinning

and night sweats. His pupils love to see who he becomes

at the weekend. Volunteers clean blood from the walls

with a bucket of abattoir chlorine. He feeds me magnesium

tablets to keep my jaw at ease. We hold hands by the bass bins,

sweating and forgiving each other for everything. I love to see

his pupils dilate like something high above us, falling.