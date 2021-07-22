1.

Slow moving objects flying in groups

Lights in the trees. Like those minutes before

the storm when we stood at Kyle’s wedding

looking up. A decision has to be made

about taking shelter. Too high to be birds

too slow to be conventional aircraft

her white dress stood out against the dark gray

sudden drop in pressure. Lights

in the trees. Slow moving. The radar

we shut the radar down and recalibrated to rule out ghost tracks



No notable exhaust from a known propulsion system in other words

I want to know what it would do

to the art if they are not Russian

What I mean by “erratic” is

unknown sources. A beautiful ceremony

because the wall cloud visible behind them

has to be made. I was in Paris once

with Bobby who was mourning his mother

and filming public sculptures. Every few hours he would

in tears. And I would hold him. It is rare for me



to hold a male friend, but I was and looked up to see

these lights. Now, my degree is not in physics

so it is important I rise early and try to get it all down

before my echo. Like walking to meet

Mónica I must have got too much sun

sat on the curb suddenly cold and looked up

to the art. The video shows a source of heat

Birds are out of the question. I have learned to hold

the back of the head when we embrace, it adds

a sense and also slows it down like



if they do make contact and the dead missed it

my mom missed it, he said, a break

in all human understanding she wasn’t here for and I

was like: one, they might have ways

of ministering to the dead and two

and two, there are deep resources in the culture for trying to

understand. The sightlines

of the sculptures he was filming

had these moths in them. No way a human pilot could

unless the outer shell was a cavity filled with gas

2.

At least the white poets might be trying to escape, using

the interplanetary to scale

down difference under the sign of encounter and

late in a way of thinking, risk budgets

the steal, the debates about face

coverings, deep fakes, we would scan

the heavens, discover what we’ve projected there

among the drones, weather events, secret programs

I’m no doubt doing some of that when

I hold the back of his head and see

unexplained lights over him

that love makes, even if what I want in part

is to be destroyed, all of us

at once, and so the end of desire is caught in it



I think it is OK to want that, that wrong desire

must have its place in your art, that the trails

ice probably, and we are alone

and we are not alone with being

Out for the first time since the pandemic, we fought

about the dog and who is allowed to use the word

Palestine, and then almost made up about how

the insolubility, how every problem

scales, and I made my joke

which is not a joke, about the leaked footage

our only hope. Is the work

to get outside the logic of solution or to work

as if there were one, ones



among us. I’m sure they are almost all military

but when the neighbor cut my hair

she was masked, we were outside, she told me her

cousin had been abducted and treated very gently

that they have to make contact somehow

they are waiting for us to evolve

gray hair on the pavement among the cherry

blossoms. And I said

I want to be honest with you, yes, you do sound crazy

I want to believe your story because there is love

in it. Once I was in Paris and my

friend’s mom was in the trees

he didn’t see, I had to hold him and that knowledge

3.

that they are here

among us, that they love us

that we invited them

in without our knowledge

into our knowledge, its cavities

that we have asked to be destroyed

that they are deliberating

in us, that they are part of our sexual life

that they are baffled by us, gentle

to our cousins



that they take the form

that forms can be taken up

that the form is reflected in the Seine

the rim of the glass at Kyle’s wedding

that they are patient

to the point of nonexistence

that they can withstand forces no human pilot

that they have arts

that they are known to our pets

that if you put a pet down



they are beside it without judgment

that they smell vaguely of burning paper

that to meet them would be to remember meeting them

as children, that they are

children, that the work of children is

in us, that they are part of our sexual life

that they are reading this

that they are baffled but can make out

the shape of a feeling to which they assign

no number, gender



that they have sources

of lift