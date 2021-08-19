Submit a letter:

Email us [email protected]

Over here the circle theme continues
Without a clock, uncountable

And unmarked despite a pouring sound,
Despite slight lesions in the rock.

A hand is waving, silently, from under
Cover of cloud we said was blanketing

The sky, and so, indeed, the sky is blank
But for a reverie of reach and touch;

The ancient, fingered dark.
The word I was trying to recall is fungible

But it doesn’t mean what I had thought
So now I need to trade it for

Another, one that means porous, means
Mutable, means a shadow can pass through

Unnoticed, means you turn and nothing
Before comes after, nothing takes hold.

This Issue

August 19, 2021

Image of the August 19, 2021 issue cover.
All Contents
Ann Lauterbach

Ann Lauterbach’s tenth collection of poems, Spell, was published in 2018. She is the Schwab Professor of Languages and Literature at Bard.  (August 2021)

This Issue

August 19, 2021

Image of the August 19, 2021 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next