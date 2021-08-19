Over here the circle theme continues

Without a clock, uncountable

And unmarked despite a pouring sound,

Despite slight lesions in the rock.

A hand is waving, silently, from under

Cover of cloud we said was blanketing

The sky, and so, indeed, the sky is blank

But for a reverie of reach and touch;

The ancient, fingered dark.

The word I was trying to recall is fungible

But it doesn’t mean what I had thought

So now I need to trade it for

Another, one that means porous, means

Mutable, means a shadow can pass through

Unnoticed, means you turn and nothing

Before comes after, nothing takes hold.