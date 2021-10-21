why the new

flawless birds

wired to perfection

whose beauty



song flight lift

hover settle you

cannot tell from

those not coming



back are not the

same, whose

feathertips shine

as if in the old



sunlight, whose

speckled wings

mottle further with

perfect shadow-speckle,



whose necks have

the sweet up/down

jerk of worry, whose

throat is made to



throb so slightly

as was the case

when song was

expelled why



do they not satisfy

us, why is it

only if we shut our

eyes the trills—



you can choose

the kind of bird—are

real, they come

to our sills, they leave



unexpectedly bc we

move… How they

flocked up across our

fields. How



that last morning



in that world, in rising ground-



mist, in the pull of its fast

evaporation as that strange

sun rose, arms

outstretched &



laughing, out of

breath, we ran to chase them

till they dis-

appeared.