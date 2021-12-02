What I thought of as a pleasant lingering

on things,

tender,

without the flurried rush of hope,

Freud called “melancholia”:



“a state in which a person grieves

for a loss she is unable to identify.”



What I experienced

as a general attunement,

wishing only to continue—



a suspended attitude—



Freud described as

“narcissistic identification with the object

that becomes a substitute for the erotic

cathexis.”



And what if, in my case,

there are multiple objects—



whatever appears outside this window—



the dangling threads

of the weeping cypress—



how I would love to make

the elegant, dismissive

gestures

of those long fingers—



beside the white

phone lines, plunging

almost straight down,

or up,

taut,



catching occasional rays of sun,



like a child’s idea

of a message