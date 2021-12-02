What I thought of as a pleasant lingering
on things,
tender,
without the flurried rush of hope,
Freud called “melancholia”:
“a state in which a person grieves
for a loss she is unable to identify.”
What I experienced
as a general attunement,
wishing only to continue—
a suspended attitude—
Freud described as
“narcissistic identification with the object
that becomes a substitute for the erotic
cathexis.”
And what if, in my case,
there are multiple objects—
whatever appears outside this window—
the dangling threads
of the weeping cypress—
how I would love to make
the elegant, dismissive
gestures
of those long fingers—
beside the white
phone lines, plunging
almost straight down,
or up,
taut,
catching occasional rays of sun,
like a child’s idea
of a message
