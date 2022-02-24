This is how it happens, one morning

The ground is only the ground, & then

Green shoots through the rich brown loam.

I learned the word loam when I was starving

For something: fools would call it love,

& I would say it was a time machine, longing

For some days, months, years, when the regrets

Didn’t bloom like this thing from the ground

That I can barely name. Tell me how these

Peonies have migrated from Asia to my garden,

Have found their way into my line of vision

Despite prison and all the suffering I don’t speak

Of. It all happens so sudden is what I mean to say,

When sadness because a beauty before your

Eyes so startling you ask friends what to name

This flower before you. I admit, I’ve pretended

To be god. To give a name to this thing that gives

Me joy. I called it Sunday, and then called it

After my firstborn. Have you ever been so startled

With the unexpected. That you wanted someone’s

Blessing to name the thing? The peonies are so

Beautiful they frighten me. They grow on thin

Stems that are longer than my arms and the blooms

Are heavier than the stems. But isn’t it always so?

The beauty of the world so heavy we fear the world

Cannot stand it? & yet why would we not want

To pray when we notice? Why do we forget that

Naming is the first kind of prayer, even as the white

Flowers turn into scented oil against my skin.