The blackout curtains were drawn—

it was night, I mean—though dawn

should have come. Beeches, maples,



the dying horse-chestnuts, all had surrendered

to the general fall, like men to a cause not

understood. Sacrifice I do not understand



in the general sense. It had been a week

of the feathery rain

the trees were gluttons for—not punishment,



but history. The passing dumb-show cannot

bring back that sense of generosity, theft.

Snow falling through the tracery of the rose



window, how much would the lord

of the manor have paid for his private folly,

his sublime? The churches lie redundant.