Here it comes now, at the last, the woodpecker.

It’s come from afar.

It’s put its beak in above my heart.

Lie still it says.

Very still.

Listen.

You loved the light, it says, of day.

You let it touch yr face all yr life & u never apologized, never felt

the distance in it—its howling—its gigantic

memory. You did not bury yr face in yr hands,

in the soil, in the grass with

gratitude. Something warbled.

Something flew past

in the air—a ravine quietly opened—water

deep in the earth narrowly

darted between rocks to

reach you. It was

wild. Your blood

took violent turns

left and right inside you—it gave you

time—

Now it drops

its needle in deeper.

You are dying it says. Maybe today,

maybe another. Rain is starting somewhere,

it’s coming down fast it says,

I’m busy it says,

I’m attending to shorelines I’d like to save,

its body like a small golden trombone,

its crest like a fretboard day cld be thrumming—as they are

friends—we’re from the same

district, it explains, we share hometowns,

we don’t want to ruin your day but we’re

busy. The needle is turning in me again.

It wants to play music I imagine.

It too wants to live its brief glorious moment,

right to the end please,

as a civilization might also like if possible,

right to the end,

the very end.

Is there a right end I ask the bird

as it bows from the waist over me, as if starting

to dance while

digging in deeper,

widening and opening the hole

in my heart,

dust all over the floor from its work.

What would have given you enough, it asks,

working furiously,

I think its face is puffed from the effort,

is daylight coming back again

for me I

ask, as someone adjusts the pillow under my head,

is this the end of the second

movement or the third

it says to the air—

do you still have another round of day in you?—

as they pull a wet cloth

over my eyes,

to clean them out I hope to myself,

that I might see once more

a bit of the something that blues-in softly

after furious night.

Is that a nurse now pulling at my neck,

is that a window coming clear or is it blank wall,

are those letters in the air spelling something firm even

possibly urgent

or are they just the bits & pieces of shadow

the pre-dawn world tosses

flagrantly around,

wasting nothing but making it feel

as if there were plenty, overmuch, endless—oh way more than enough to be

wildly wasted. I lift up my palm

and stare at it

as per usual,

as I have done for a thousand years,

& this nightgown believe me it is not satin

although it too makes its little music.

February 2022 I’m singing you out,

if nothing else let me finish my song.

I’m not enough but I

could have been less.

When it is done it cranes up and stares.

Its crest is stupendous.

Its stare is righteous.

You must have come from somewhere far away I think

as I’ve never seen the likes of you

around me

anywhere.

What do you think your strength is for, it asks—

what do u think yr intelligence is.

Surgical clips blink.

They imitate day.

Was it my strength which was my mistake, I ask,

yr back is golden and red,

yr feathers stretch into every direction, they point,

u could be mosaic, yr gold seems chipped from

what used to be Venice,

Torcello specifically, in the old world,

yr legs are rolled tight

into their sacred scrolls—

oh you’re done with something—I’m not sure what,

you’re done with the warnings & the

proclamations,

yr notebook is overflowing with second

chances. Now it is

silent. It has moved up. It pecks at the bone

at the back of my neck.

I lift my arm up

to try to

touch.

No pity anywhere.

It’s then I hear it, the first call breaking

what used to be dawn.

Will you let me hear it?

What will you hear this time it asks.

What will you make of the chorus

when it comes.

What will you make.

You had a lifetime

to get this story,

to write its long and bitter poem.

You had thousands of hearts, one for each day

which let you into its cool new body,

for free,

unstopped.

What will you make.

I saw you turn away.

I watched you arrange and rearrange your minutes.

Lie back down now.

Be very still.

I do not know

if you will be entertained again.

And it left then.

There was no weeping, just feathers passing.

And I am here now listening for day

with all I’ve got.

What have I got.