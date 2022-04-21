Winter had come to Nicosia

and as the last daylight went

braziers flared on the sidewalk.

In some language of Crimea

—or Medea—the men’s heads bent

toward an ancient clock.

Was it a dream? I ate potatoes

“fluffy as a buttered cloud,”

and sensed the red earth as “read,”

like Aphrodite’s lips in the throes

of love: she mouthed aloud

the tale of grave Adonis’s bed.

Earth-apples, so-called, gather

the soil’s nutriment into flesh

pale as moon rocks. They keep

in cellars, huddling together

in cool dampness to stay fresh.

Resistance in them runs deep.

(Just ask the knife that tries to

cleave them raw.) Age nine,

my orphaned grandmother was sent

to pick them in the fields and grew

into a figure unrelentingly benign

in a world that proved malevolent.

She was forgotten and trapped there,

in the potato cellar, for hours,

till someone discovered the error.

Entombed, then freed, she had a share

in rebirth, and now all bowers

had a whiff of pomme de terror.

Indeed, indeed, the seed I was

found itself inside her like a spud

the hour my mother’s embryo

developed ova: by nature’s laws,

dipped in the vitamins of blood

and coming to light like a memory.