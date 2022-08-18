We leave town on and off

and off and on. The plants

seem hardier for it, as if they too

needed space. The compulsoriness of

our uninterrupted company sucks

the air out of the room, pollutes

their habitat. As if they too sensed

the pulsations of our reluctance.

Five more days pass. In that corner

of the sky, Orion is the constellation

whose pinholes I point out to Jane.

Shadow prances as we walk

over to a darker area of the field

to catch the shooting stars. The sadness

of the turn the poem took takes us

by surprise. We find ourselves

welling up. Verbing. We lose

our grip. Once, to love the city,

you had to hate it every now and

again; disappointment preordained

by expectation of returns. There’s

intermittent eroticism, the erotics

of intermittence, and dead ends.

Andy says he’s gone for good.

Aki and Makiko head back to Japan.

Neighbors leave for the suburbs.

Even Angela, born and bred

in the East Village, wants out.

The skyline discontinues itself at night

but sidewalk furniture doesn’t go unwanted.

We rarely visited the joint down the street—

menu board blank, awning still there.

At the park, a man goes on in disbelief

about a Staten Islander who’s not once

set foot in Central Park. Across the river

we get stuck in traffic on 42nd. A truck

driver keeps his cool, plays a flute

between lights. The wax museum’s

reopened. Minnie takes a breather, mouse

mask dangling from neck, face mask

over nose and mouth. Another

river over, American Dream,

a mammoth new complex,

remains empty in Jersey.