A full-blown
salmon-colored
rose
at the end of its
long, thin stem
is the only lamp

this morning;

a blend
of anger and longing—

resentment—

having nowhere to go,
persists.

*

“Hitch your wagon
to a star,”

the man said.

Anything that burns.

December 8, 2022

Rae Armantrout

Rae Armantrout’s lbooks of poems include Conjure and Finalists, which was published last spring. (December 2022)

December 8, 2022

