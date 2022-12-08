A full-blown
salmon-colored
rose
at the end of its
long, thin stem
is the only lamp
this morning;
a blend
of anger and longing—
resentment—
having nowhere to go,
persists.
*
“Hitch your wagon
to a star,”
the man said.
Anything that burns.
Advertisement
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Best of The New York Review, plus books, events, and other items of interest
Submit a letter:
Email us letters@nybooks.com
A full-blown
salmon-colored
rose
at the end of its
long, thin stem
is the only lamp
this morning;
a blend
of anger and longing—
resentment—
having nowhere to go,
persists.
*
“Hitch your wagon
to a star,”
the man said.
Anything that burns.
Rae Armantrout’s lbooks of poems include Conjure and Finalists, which was published last spring. (December 2022)
Read Next
Istanbul
a poem
November 24, 2022 issue
Give the gift they'll open all year
Save 55% off the regular rate and over 75% off the cover price and receive a free 2023 calendar!