Concentration Camps for Kids: An Open Letter

In Tornillo, Texas, in rows of pale yellow tents, some 1,600 children who were forcefully taken from their families sleep in lined-up bunks, boys separated from the girls. The children, who are between the ages of thirteen and seventeen, have limited access to legal services. They are not schooled. They are given workbooks but they are not obliged to complete them. The tent city in Tornillo is unregulated, except for guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services. Physical conditions seem humane. The children at Tornillo spend most of the day in air-conditioned tents, where they receive their meals and are offered recreational activities. Three workers look after groups of twenty children each. The children are permitted to make two phone calls per week to their family members or sponsors, and are made to wear belts with phone numbers written out for their emergency contacts.

However, the children’s psychological conditions are anything but humane. At least two dozen of the children who arrived in Tornillo were given just a few hours’ notice in their previous detention center before they were taken away—any longer than that, according to one of the workers at Tornillo, and the children may have panicked and tried to escape. Because of these circumstances, the children of Tornillo are inevitably subjected to emotional trauma. After their release (the date of which has not yet been settled), they will certainly be left with emotional scars, and no one can expect these children to ever feel anything but gut hatred for the country that condemned them to this unjust imprisonment.

The workers at the Tornillo camp, which was expanded in September to a capacity of 3,800, say that the longer a child remains in custody, the more likely he or she is to become traumatized or enter a state of depression. There are strict rules at such facilities: “Do not misbehave. Do not sit on the floor. Do not share your food. Do not use nicknames. Do not touch another child, even if that child is your hermanito or hermanita [younger sibling]. Also, it is best not to cry. Doing so might hurt your case.” Can we imagine our own children being forced to go without hugging or being hugged, or even touching or sharing with their little brothers or sisters?

Federal officials will not let reporters interview the children and have tightly controlled access to the camp, but almost daily reports have filtered through to the press. Tornillo, though unique—even among the hundred-plus US detention facilities for migrant children—in its treatment of minors, is part of a general atmosphere of repression and persecution that threatens to get worse. The US government is detaining more than 13,000 migrant children, the highest number ever; as of last month, some 250 “tender age” children aged twelve or under had not yet been reunited with their parents. Recently, the president has vowed to “put tents up all over the place” for migrants.

This generation will be remembered for having allowed for concentration camps for children to be built on “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” This is happening here and now, but not in our names.

Rabih Alameddine

Jon Lee Anderson

Margaret Atwood

Paul Auster

Andrea Bajani

Alessandro Baricco

Elif Batuman

Neil Bissoondath

José Burucúa

Giovanna Calvino

Emmanuel Carrère

Javier Cercas

Christopher Cerf

Roger Chartier

Michael Cunningham

William Dalrymple

Robert Darnton

Deborah Eisenberg

Mona Eltahawy

Álvaro Enrigue

Richard Ford

Edwin Frank

Garth Greenwell

Andrew Sean Greer

Linda Gregerson

Ethel Groffier

Helon Habila

Rawi Hage

Aleksandar Hemon

Edward Hirsch

Siri Hustvedt

Tahar Ben Jalloun

Arthur Japin

Daniel Kehlmann

Etgar Keret

Peter Kimani

Binnie Kirshenbaum

Khaled Al Khamissi

Dany Laferrière

Jhumpa Lahiri

Laila Lalami

Herb Leibowitz

Barry Lopez

Valeria Luiselli

Norman Manea

Alberto Manguel

Yann Martel

Guillermo Martínez

Diana Matar

Hisham Matar

Maaza Mengiste

Rohinton Mistry

Benjamin Moser

José Luis Moure

Azar Nafisi

Guadalupe Nettel

Mukoma Wa Ngugi

Ruth Padel

Rajesh Parameswaran

Dawit L. Petros

Caryl Phillips

Nelida Piñon

Francine Prose

Sergio Ramírez

David Rieff

Salman Rushdie

Alberto Ruy Sánchez

Aurora Juana Schreiber

Wallace Shawn

Sjón

Patti Smith

Susan Swan

Santiago Sylvester

Madeleine Thien

Colm Tóibín

Kirmen Uribe

Juan Gabriel Vásquez

Juan Villoro

Susan Yankowitz