Sonata in F Minor, K.183: Allegro

[Domenico Scarlatti, Daria van den Bercken]

Car tires rush through and announce the rain. You can hear

the shuffling of someone street sweeping in the street.

The insistent men outside Stingray’s, the cutoff lull

of ambulance testing siren, the women. who step in the street and yell

to anyone they loved once and it sounds like prelude if

Scarlatti hadn’t moved to Madrid

would he have moved the notes diatonically as the rain falls up

a roof. ascends the scaffolding. It’s impossible to read The Street

without seeing Mrs. Hedges on mine. leaning from a window on the ground

level of my building peering out under her red bandana considering

me as I lean my body over the railing and watch the men dressed

black and in gray I tell a man to stop peeing on my car and when

he turns around. he is not surprised. He says

he isn’t peeing, he

is counting his money.