I’m splashing in the driveway in a ditch
In which a corpse of rain has gathered, here
A corpse has gathered, wearing noth-
ing, a full diaper. I am three. A clear
Sky leans as if upon a bar upon
The house and everyone in the picture, my
Grandmother, me. I am the rain come down
My mother’s parents have just kidnapped me
I am the corpse in which I play. I’m danc-
ing in the corpse. The clear sky sickens
Watching, but with no clouds in the sky the sky can’t move
Away. Behind me, picking
Flowers my mother’s mother sees the green has fled the leaf
O reader, listener, stay. You are now evidence
