I’m splashing in the driveway in a ditch

In which a corpse of rain has gathered, here

A corpse has gathered, wearing noth-

ing, a full diaper. I am three. A clear



Sky leans as if upon a bar upon

The house and everyone in the picture, my

Grandmother, me. I am the rain come down

My mother’s parents have just kidnapped me



I am the corpse in which I play. I’m danc-

ing in the corpse. The clear sky sickens

Watching, but with no clouds in the sky the sky can’t move



Away. Behind me, picking

Flowers my mother’s mother sees the green has fled the leaf

O reader, listener, stay. You are now evidence