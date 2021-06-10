Submit a letter:

I’m splashing in the driveway in a ditch
In which a corpse of rain has gathered, here
A corpse has gathered,       wearing noth-
ing, a full diaper. I am three.       A clear

Sky leans as if upon a bar upon
The house and everyone in the picture, my
Grandmother, me. I am       the rain come down
My mother’s parents have just kidnapped me

I am the corpse in which I play. I’m danc-
ing in the corpse.       The clear sky sickens
Watching, but       with no clouds in the sky the sky can’t move

Away.       Behind me, picking
Flowers my mother’s mother sees       the green has fled the leaf
O reader,       listener, stay.       You are now evidence

This Issue

June 10, 2021

Image of the June 10, 2021 issue cover.
All Contents
Shane McCrae

Shane McCrae's most recent book is Sometimes I Never Suffered, which was shortlisted for the T.S. Eliot Prize. He teaches at Columbia.  (June 2021)

