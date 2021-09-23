He wanted to meet as soon as possible,

Desperately wanted me to collaborate with him to fulfill

A years-overdue commission he had from the State of Israel.

He had in mind some sort of Ban-the-Bomb oratorio



Which would have its premier at the Knesset.

We met in summertime Central Park

In green glorious New York,

But was I interested?



And afterward he kissed me good-bye on the mouth,

Shock to a St. Louis boy,

The maestro bursting with genius and joy

While putting me into a Checker cab.



I was twenty-six,

The perfect age for vast ambition.

We were there to save civilization!

Robert Lowell had told him I might be interested.



The piece, but without me, became eventually

The Kaddish Symphony, but by then

Israel already probably (certainly) had the bomb.

Shalom.



Lowell had told him I was the best.

Once he heard that, Bernstein would never rest.

I liked the sweetness

Of being pursued by the maestro



From, so to speak, Maine to Mexico.

At eighty-five, I miss the sweetness

Of being pursued sans cesse

All over the East Coast, age twenty-six.