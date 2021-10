No longer at home in the world

and I imagine

never again at home in the world.



Not in cemeteries or bogs

churning with bullfrogs.

Or outside the old pickle shop.

I once made myself

at home on that street,



and the street after that,

and the boulevard. The avenue.

I don’t need to explain it to you.



It seems wrong

to curl now within the confines

of a poem. You can’t hide

from what you made

inside what you made



or so I’m told.