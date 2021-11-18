Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

I am your lifeguard, remote
and mindful, a wind that throws itself from tree to tree

that catches the constellations facing the other way
before they trip

in this prison they call the future
this mixed, pollinated sea they call a prison

I consider all the apple trees that died during my lifetime

the cheap figurines of Cantinflas
Xs on a calendar in the horse diver’s room

upon the bleached ribs of a goatherd a civilization is founded
the clean T-shirts of the murderer’s child they say

under moonlight the towboat comes in
what world is using my voice to call your name

This Issue

November 18, 2021

Image of the November 18, 2021 issue cover.
All Contents
Charlie Smith

Charlie Smith’s most recent books are the poetry collection Demo and Ginny Gall, a novel. (November 2021)

This Issue

November 18, 2021

Image of the November 18, 2021 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next