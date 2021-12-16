1967, New York City, East River

From Jackson Pollock, I had learned to hate

Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus—



those white, white sheets—

thrown back covers



of the breakers’ unmade bed, and Venus

uncombed, unkempt, always just



decanted from sleep, that hair—

a serpentine peignoir tossed across her shoulders—



I scrubbed my palette down to nothing

but the colors of wash water and zinc bucket



and embraced the iron light

between Broadway and Bowery,



and, beneath the streetlights,

the junkies, fellow bees in a hive of misery—



I loved my oppression,

walked Cherry Street to the docks and



—there—washed out,

dreamy, creepy,



drowned in her last experiment,

was a rat—



the dry clove of her eye glaring up.

If I bent down I would see



into the broken

hive of bones—



I did not look at her

staring at me from the window of her underworld.



About death

I didn’t give a damn.



I believed my hand

could open any lock.



And even if not,

as I forged ahead,



I did not once look back.