Whitney Ellsworth drives up in his early

1950s Citroën, the French black classic

You see in old French movies,

Super exotic in Cambridge, Massachusetts,

And says, “Want to go for a ride?” A blond boy.

The year is 1955 or 1954.

There is no Arthur Whitney Ellsworth no more.

He was the nicest human being my life has produced,

With a father, it appeared, as the source.

Kindly Duncan Ellsworth had a beautiful house

In Connecticut and another in Vermont and another on Fishers Island.

I have many memories of each place.

Do you want to take a ride? And I get in

And as we drive off, I wake from my dream.