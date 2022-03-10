Submit a letter:

Whitney Ellsworth drives up in his early
1950s Citroën, the French black classic
You see in old French movies,
Super exotic in Cambridge, Massachusetts,
And says, “Want to go for a ride?” A blond boy.
The year is 1955 or 1954.

There is no Arthur Whitney Ellsworth no more.
He was the nicest human being my life has produced,
With a father, it appeared, as the source.
Kindly Duncan Ellsworth had a beautiful house
In Connecticut and another in Vermont and another on Fishers Island.
I have many memories of each place.

Do you want to take a ride? And I get in
And as we drive off, I wake from my dream.

Frederick Seidel

Frederick Seidel’s Selected Poems was published in 2020. (March 2022)

