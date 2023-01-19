I didn’t pin it as grief at first, the feeling

of imagining placing myself

in the path of that truck, but of course

it was grief, grief for myself

in the future—not being around

down the road to feel it, I had to start

feeling it now, I had to make sure

I would not leave the world with my feelings

unfinished, that everything needing

to be sensed would have been

fully sensed, and by me, the way that T

in her old age explained

she always paid off the electric bill

promptly so as to save

her dear ones the trouble of running

around in her absence ascertaining

what was owed and to whom—I could

have responded that zero and zero

only is owed to any extractive

conglomeration, but she had no moment

to hear this, nor to hear

anything—she was too busy

dying, too busy working

to leave the world, the world like a blur

of chassis and axle, the world

like a lace-white twenty-six-foot moving

truck she was dodging, jumping

to safety just in time—