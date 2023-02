to the memory of Charles Simic

I wrote an exuberant—

no, really!—e-mail yesterday

to my kind and illustrious

(or at least respectable) friends

who put in a good word for me

with the authorities:

my Green Card has come.

The e-mail to you

was said to be undeliverable;

perhaps I misaddressed it

or again you may have

a different address.

I thought I’d try it again,

in case it works.

Thank you so very much.