In the ailanthus tree I saw myself

wafting between branches and their

unfallen flowers. I balanced

in the air, perfecting a kind of nonchalance

nobody needs anymore. I lacked the

analogy for what I hadn’t felt yet. I tried

to make myself predictable, banal, and

for years was my own analyst. In front

of where I waited I could hear rumbling

like water rushing through a canal. The surge

appeared, I looked into its eye, an exterior

analogue of my inner world. Then I knew

my true name was Avalanche.