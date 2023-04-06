Submit a letter:

an argument arose
what is that loud buzzing in the sky
as if from an old abandoned
garden behind the house
on the market square
—an airplane or a helicopter?
—a helicopter!
—no, an airplane!
—no, a helicopter!
—yes, an airplane!
—yes, a helicopter!

and then
so that there would be no two ways about it
a helicopter peeked in through the window
and decided the argument

now one can peacefully
go walk in the park
and tell the starlings
apart
from the thrushes

April 6, 2023

Oleh Kotsarev

Oleh Kotsarev is a Ukrainian poet, writer, translator, and journalist who lives in Bucha. His latest book, Evakuacija (Evacuation), was published last year. (April 2023)

Tatiana Retivov

Tatiana Retivov is a poet and translator. (April 2023)

