an argument arose

what is that loud buzzing in the sky

as if from an old abandoned

garden behind the house

on the market square

—an airplane or a helicopter?

—a helicopter!

—no, an airplane!

—no, a helicopter!

—yes, an airplane!

—yes, a helicopter!

and then

so that there would be no two ways about it

a helicopter peeked in through the window

and decided the argument

now one can peacefully

go walk in the park

and tell the starlings

apart

from the thrushes