an argument arose
what is that loud buzzing in the sky
as if from an old abandoned
garden behind the house
on the market square
—an airplane or a helicopter?
—a helicopter!
—no, an airplane!
—no, a helicopter!
—yes, an airplane!
—yes, a helicopter!
and then
so that there would be no two ways about it
a helicopter peeked in through the window
and decided the argument
now one can peacefully
go walk in the park
and tell the starlings
apart
from the thrushes
