John Bronzina, I

think you could save me.

You have green eyes

and have completed

your training for CPR

for children and adults.

John, I am in the latter

category, and though

my breathing is fine

now, things change rapidly.

You know this because you

have a card for emergency

roadside service. John,

it is expired. You

have a dental appointment

in six days. Don’t

miss it. You have

credit cards and debit

cards and what you do

at the Lemming Emporium

is your business. But I

wonder: What were you doing

when you lost that wallet?

When I found it, I’d stopped

my car on Ocean View to look

at a house being built on stilts.

It’s behind a fence that says

KEEP OUT . Nearby there’s a pile

of beer cans and I wonder

if you had something

to do with that. Maybe

you sat back under the scrub

pines getting drunk with friends

or on your own. Maybe you

were imagining you lived there,

that you’d gotten locked out and

were waiting for your wife

or your boyfriend

or both of them to let you in.

That’s what life is, John—people

opening. You know this, you

live in Connecticut. You know

the president and CEO

of the Invisible Bridge Corporation.

His card is in your wallet. Maybe

you applied for a job there. Maybe

you got it. I had a job once

at Tollbooths of America, but

they let me go. Or more accurately,

I preferred the short-term pain

of leaving to the long-term injury

of staying in one place. What

are your goals, John Bronzina?

Do you think about how you’ll feel

when you get where you’re

headed? I never think about a place

until I’ve left it. Things

take time, John. You’ll come

to understand that. You have

a birthday coming up. You’ll

be twenty-five. On your

driver’s license, you’re trying

to smile. You’re an organ

donor. Parts of you may

one day spill into others,

the way your wallet

tumbled from you, the

way your cards and badges

and cash flew into the bazaar

of salt air and sea grasses

where there’s nothing

to buy or sell, just another

trespasser in soft sand

struggling for what we

sometimes—where I

come from—call purchase.