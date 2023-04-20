Bringing them home for the first time

I wondered, had I made the right

choice, but

already I was a year or

two down the line, wiping, from their faces,

soft landscapes

of porridge—too late

to return them—what a joke, and anyway

they’d begun

to seem sort of

special; not just to me,

but also to you and our friends who extended

compliments when they stopped by

for lunch, and

the more I thought about it, the more I

knew the choice hadn’t really

been a choice at all—having them

was the way

of carrying on; otherwise in what wildness

would I live? Here

I am, then, at the end of the day, washing,

toweling them dry, not so

much for their sake

as mine.