Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

Bringing them home for the first time
I wondered, had I made the right
choice, but
already I was a year or
two down the line, wiping, from their faces,
soft landscapes
of porridge—too late
to return them—what a joke, and anyway
they’d begun
to seem sort of
special; not just to me,
but also to you and our friends who extended
compliments when they stopped by
for lunch, and
the more I thought about it, the more I
knew the choice hadn’t really
been a choice at all—having them
was the way
of carrying on; otherwise in what wildness
would I live? Here
I am, then, at the end of the day, washing,
toweling them dry, not so
much for their sake
as mine.

This Issue

April 20, 2023

Image of the April 20, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents
Isabel Galleymore

Isabel Galleymore’s first book of poems is Significant Other. Her second collection, Baby Schema, will be published next year. (April 2023)

This Issue

April 20, 2023

Image of the April 20, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next