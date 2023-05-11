Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

It was Sunday and the Packers were losing. I started praying.
    I readied my offer to God.
I was praying for the Packers to win. Dear God, I said, if you let
    the Packers win, I’ll never
drink again. Then I remembered my beer, half-finished
    and waiting for me.
Never mind, God, I said. Never mind. I’ll think of something else.
    I looked around
the room. There was, in the room, a man I did not intend
    on giving up on quite yet,
a TV I would not watch less of, a floor I wouldn’t sweep more.
    The Packers lost.
For what must have been the first time in my life, I couldn’t
    think of anything
I was willing to give up or change about myself. I had prayed
    before to wake up different.
I had begged God to change many things about my life, like
    who my parents were, or for
a bead door to my bedroom, or to make me married to
    my favorite baseball player.
I had even changed myself many times, with no one’s help.
    I changed myself, for instance,
into a person who hikes. I hiked to the top of a hill
    in Indian Lake Park where in 1857
a man built a tiny blue chapel—he promised God he’d build
    a chapel if his family survived
the diphtheria epidemic. The snow on the path to the chapel
    had iced over, so I slid
my way up the hill, falling every few feet to find myself
    face-to-face with some
animal’s blood, spilt into the snow. The blood continued
    up the entirety
of the trail. I reminded myself that animals killed each other
    all the time.
I needed new boots. My Timberlands were six years old
    and had holes—I prayed
to God for new Timberlands. I prayed for warmer feet, I prayed
    to stop falling.
The chapel was surrounded by a black fence. The chapel was
    about the size of my kitchen.
Inside, there were multiple pictures of Mary—should I have been
    praying to her instead?
In the chapel, beneath two Marys, on top of the hill, there was
    a prayer book full of prayers.
Moms had written down prayers for their kids who couldn’t
    write yet. Kids prayed
for the family dog, who did not know prayers existed.
    Aunts and uncles were in the hospital,
maybe God had time to help? Reading other people’s prayers
    felt dirty, but I didn’t stop.
I rationalized. I was certain my reading them only
    made them stronger.

This Issue

May 11, 2023

Image of the May 11, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents
Sasha Debevec-McKenney

Sasha Debevec-McKenney lives in Madison, Wisconsin, and teaches at Beloit. (May 2023)

This Issue

May 11, 2023

Image of the May 11, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next