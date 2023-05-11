It was Sunday and the Packers were losing. I started praying.

I readied my offer to God.

I was praying for the Packers to win. Dear God, I said, if you let

the Packers win, I’ll never

drink again. Then I remembered my beer, half-finished

and waiting for me.

Never mind, God, I said. Never mind. I’ll think of something else.

I looked around

the room. There was, in the room, a man I did not intend

on giving up on quite yet,

a TV I would not watch less of, a floor I wouldn’t sweep more.

The Packers lost.

For what must have been the first time in my life, I couldn’t

think of anything

I was willing to give up or change about myself. I had prayed

before to wake up different.

I had begged God to change many things about my life, like

who my parents were, or for

a bead door to my bedroom, or to make me married to

my favorite baseball player.

I had even changed myself many times, with no one’s help.

I changed myself, for instance,

into a person who hikes. I hiked to the top of a hill

in Indian Lake Park where in 1857

a man built a tiny blue chapel—he promised God he’d build

a chapel if his family survived

the diphtheria epidemic. The snow on the path to the chapel

had iced over, so I slid

my way up the hill, falling every few feet to find myself

face-to-face with some

animal’s blood, spilt into the snow. The blood continued

up the entirety

of the trail. I reminded myself that animals killed each other

all the time.

I needed new boots. My Timberlands were six years old

and had holes—I prayed

to God for new Timberlands. I prayed for warmer feet, I prayed

to stop falling.

The chapel was surrounded by a black fence. The chapel was

about the size of my kitchen.

Inside, there were multiple pictures of Mary—should I have been

praying to her instead?

In the chapel, beneath two Marys, on top of the hill, there was

a prayer book full of prayers.

Moms had written down prayers for their kids who couldn’t

write yet. Kids prayed

for the family dog, who did not know prayers existed.

Aunts and uncles were in the hospital,

maybe God had time to help? Reading other people’s prayers

felt dirty, but I didn’t stop.

I rationalized. I was certain my reading them only

made them stronger.