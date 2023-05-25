Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

Walking alone in a forest, I came upon
a deer—this was not a vision.
It faced me, on its four thin legs,
unmoved as a cave painting
brushed by light. I made myself still.
I spoke to it, softly. I can’t remember
what I said. The deer regarded me as a god would,
eased by my astonishment.
Then, slowly, I moved closer, and the deer
did not run. By now, you know it was love
I walked toward, not the deer, but
what hung in the space between us. I know
it was love because, as I held
my breath, the deer took
a few steps toward me before
bounding into the camouflage
of branches and leaves.

This Issue

May 25, 2023

Image of the May 25, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents
Ama Codjoe

Ama Codjoe’s book of poems Bluest Nude was published last year. (May 2023)

This Issue

May 25, 2023

Image of the May 25, 2023 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next